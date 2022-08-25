In the same week that a youth was charged in connection with a threat to shoot up a school in Coffee County, lawmen are investigating another online threat, this one directed at the 97th annual Coffee Pot Game between Tullahoma and Coffee County set to kickoff in Tullahoma Friday night.
While the exact nature of the online threat has not been revealed, Tullahoma City Schools said there will be enhanced security at the rivalry game Friday night as lawmen continue to look for the culprit.
Earlier this week, a 16-year-old Franklin County youth was charged in juvenile court for tweeting a threat to shoot up a Coffee County school.
In addition to prosecuting him on the charge, lawmen are asking he be held liable to pay the bill amassed by the investigation to catch him. The threat also comes in the same week that Tullahoma High School was evacuated for a bomb threat.
TCS has been made aware of a potential threat regarding tomorrow’s Coffee Pot game. Currently, this is a joint investigation with Tullahoma Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement believes this is related to an earlier social media threat made against Coffee County. TCS, along with the district’s partners, are working to determine the credibility of this threat.
If you have any information, please notify Detective Gore at the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530. There will be a larger law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot game on Friday evening at Tullahoma High School. TCS is thankful for our law enforcement partners who help keep us safe.
