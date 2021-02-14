City resumes public operations

All City Hall Departments in Manchester will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 due to incoming bad weather. This includes the Recreational Complex and Parks Department.

Additionally, Duck River Electric Membership lobby will be closed Monday. 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.