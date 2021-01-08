A Manchester resident is warning the public on social media to be aware of a scam circulating that appears to be from a cable provider.
The letter, posted by Rhonda Winton on ManchesterTN Forum on Facebook, attempts to obtain personal information from recipients and looks to be an official document from Spectrum.
Winton warns, "I just wanted to warn folks about getting a fraudulent email claiming to be from Spectrum. This one came to my in box this morning. Please warn your parents and grandparents not to fall for it."
Spectrum's website offers advice concerning frauds:
- Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation or providing your personal banking information.
- Scammers can change caller ID to make a call look like it’s from a local area code. If the caller’s area code and first three numbers match your own, it’s likely to be a scammer.
- Remember that banks, courthouses, hospitals or government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Office will never call you and request your personal banking information or your Social Security Number. If someone calls and asks you for this information, don’t give it to them.
- Scammers make lots of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used.
- Bogus organizations may claim that your donation is tax-deductible when it is not.
- Guaranteeing sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation is not only a scam, it’s illegal.
- Scammers will prey on your emotions and push a sense of urgency to obtain your banking information or request payment.