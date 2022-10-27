The 2nd annual Haunted Theatre will take place Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Manchester Arts Center from 6-10 p.m.
This spooky event is a theatrical take on a Halloween haunted house. Visitors will take a guided tour through the 80's horror themed theatre, with thrills and chills around every corner. Over 40 local performers will be participating as scare actors making this year's Haunted Theatre bigger, better and more blood curdling than last year.
Each night there will be food trucks available for guests to enjoy while they wait to enter. In addition, should you want to capture the moment with your friends, Nik Dunavant Photography will have a selfie station at the exit...if you make it out.
Bring a friend and enjoy the festive evening. All proceeds will go to support the MAC.
$10 adult and $5 student tickets can be purchased the nights of the event.
