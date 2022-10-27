309339042_5596644147069640_1514637785365096264_n.jpg

The 2nd annual Haunted Theatre will take place Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Manchester Arts Center from 6-10 p.m.

This spooky event is a theatrical take on a Halloween haunted house. Visitors will take a guided tour through the 80's horror themed theatre, with thrills and chills around every corner. Over 40 local performers will be participating as scare actors making this year's Haunted Theatre bigger, better and more blood curdling than last year.

