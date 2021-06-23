Manchester Arts Center offers local communities ‘big city’ shows

The Manchester Art Center yard sale will be Saturday, June 26, 8:00 a.m. at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 East Main Street (back parking lot).

Proceeds will support the arts. 

