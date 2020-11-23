Manchester Lions Club will sell pecans this year. Now is the time to stock up on pecans from your Manchester Lions Club Charities.
“We have to raise all the funds we use to support our projects with this sale,” said Maurice E. Pittman of Manchester Lions Club.
Pecans halves are $10 for a 1 pound bag, pieces for $10for a 1 pound bag, Chocolate Covered Pecan are $8 for a 12 ounce gift bag and pecan clusters are $6for a 8 ounce gift bag.
All profits support Sight Services (eye examination and glasses if needed) for folks in the community, a Scholarship each year to a Senior at Central High School to help with their further education, Manchester Little League, Manchester Fire Department’s Fire Safety Program as well as other services to assist those in the community.