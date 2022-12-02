The Manchester Nutcracker Ballet will run this weekend at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
This is the fourth time Duck River Dance has staged in Manchester the holiday classic based on the originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Taking the lead as Clara is up-and-coming dancer Bailey Kitts. Beside her is the incorrigible Fritz, played by Victoria Alonso. This year's Nutcracker Prince is Ethan Duke.
Returning as the Surgar Plum Fairy is Duck River alumna Carrie Barton and leading the Snow Flurries is the Manchester Times' own Jaxen Waggoner. Jonathan Duke rounds out the largest cast the production has yet, again donning Uncle Drosselmeyer's cape.
DRD's Danelle Afflerbaugh directs the ballet with the help of co-choreographer and assistant artistic director Tricia Hiers.
Tickets are going quickly. Sunday's shows are sold out. The ballet will run for one weekend only. General admission is $15.
Friday, December 2 at 7pm
Saturday, December 3 at 2pm
Saturday, December 3 at 7pm
Sunday, December 4 at 2pm (Sold Out)
Duck River Dance brings the show as a benefit for the Manchester Arts Center.
Contact Duck River Dance for more information.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.