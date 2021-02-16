Manchester man cited for stealing several newspapers

The Manchester Times Feb. 17 edition will be printed this week despite some technical issues in the Lakeway Publisher pressroom due to the ice storm knocking out power. 

Area papers a printed at the central Tullahoma facility, which lost a press panel in a power interruption. 

It was felt among the publishers that  getting the news out was critical, so the papers are being run at a lower capacity. 

This reduction in press capacity can impact print quality. 

Please bear with us when you get your Manchester Times, and as always the high quality online version is available at Manchestertimes.com.   

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.