The Manchester Times Feb. 17 edition will be printed this week despite some technical issues in the Lakeway Publisher pressroom due to the ice storm knocking out power.
Area papers a printed at the central Tullahoma facility, which lost a press panel in a power interruption.
It was felt among the publishers that getting the news out was critical, so the papers are being run at a lower capacity.
This reduction in press capacity can impact print quality.
Please bear with us when you get your Manchester Times, and as always the high quality online version is available at Manchestertimes.com.