County Clerk Teresa McFadden has announced her intent to seek re-election. Her announcement is printed as submitted.
My name is Teresa McFadden. I am announcing my intention to run for the 2022 term of the office of Coffee County Clerk.
I would like to thank all the citizens of Coffee County for providing me the opportunity to serve as your County Clerk. It has been a privilege and I hope you will allow me to continue.
It has been my goal to provide exceptional service to Coffee County during my tenure and even now, under the trying conditions of the Covid-19 Pandemic. I have continued to keep the office open and services available as much as possible.
My future pledge going forward is to bring innovative ways to renew registrations, such as placing additional kiosk within the county to increase access for those needing that service.
These are in addition to the already established methods we utilize such as renewing online, renewing by mail or phone, the convenience of our drive-thru window and of course, walk in for face to face help in our office.
Coffee County is my home. The people here are my friends, neighbors and family. I have a proven track record of dedication to this community and I will continue to work diligently to treat everyone with the respect they deserve and provide them with the outstanding customer service that my employees and I are known for. Help me to continue to help you. Vote for Teresa McFadden Coffee County Clerk.