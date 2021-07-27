Manchester City Schools will return to school with in-person only classes Aug. 2. Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn announced details concerning the first days back.
"Manchester City Schools is excited to begin the 2021-2022 school year. We will welcome students back on Aug. 2, 2021 with registration from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. The first full day for students is August 4. The district will be open with in-person learning," the statement said.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff remain a priority as we enter the upcoming school year. We will continue to look to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), national, state, and local health officials for guidance regarding decisions to ensure safe in-person learning. An overview of our health and safety guidelines are provided below," it says.
- Face masks are recommended indoors for individuals not fully vaccinated. Masks are optional.
- Social distancing measures are recommended whenever possible.
- Regular handwashing and use of hand sanitizer are recommended.
- Frequently touched surfaces will undergo cleaning often, and no less than daily. Staff will perform additional disinfecting on frequently touched surfaces and equipment throughout the day as possible.
- Students who are kept home or sent home for illness with COVID symptoms will be required to follow the COVID-19 Return to School Protocol, which will be updated and released at the beginning of the school year.
- Visitors will be limited inside school buildings during school hours. Visitors may attend afterschool events, such as PTA activities, Open Houses, sporting events, etc.
The above protocols apply to all athletic activities and extracurricular programs. Athletic activities will also follow all applicable TSSAA, Coffee County Health Department, and state/national guidance.
Contact your child’s school if you have any questions or concerns:
Manchester City Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director 728-2316
Coordinated School Health Leslie Brasfield, RN 728-2805
College Street Elementary Tom Jacobs, Principal 728-2805
Callie Millaway, RN
Westwood Elementary Rebecca Welch, Principal 728-3412
Jennifer Banks, RN
Westwood Middle Jim Stone, Principal 728-2071
Joyce Crites, RN