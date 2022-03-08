Manchester Board of Education will hold the next school board meeting March 18 in Moore County at the Motlow House, 7871 Lynchburg Hwy.,
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. on connection with the board retreat March 18, from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., and March 19 from 9 a.m.- noon. at the Motlow House.
The meetings are open to the public.
