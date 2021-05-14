The Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 29 on the square. The ceremony will commence at 6 p.m. in order to avoid the midday heat.
The public is encouraged to attend: school-age children are invited to learn that freedom is not free; that a dear price has been paid; and that the liberties we enjoy should never be taken for granted.
Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair, as limited seating will be available. There is no cost for attendance, and CCVA never solicits donations at its events.
Additional details will be published once confirmed. Updated information can also be found on the Coffee County Veterans Association Facebook page and the VFW website, www.vfwpost10904.com