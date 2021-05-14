Flag at gravestone

Memorial Day, a federal holiday set aside to remember fallen veterans, is the last Monday in May. Pictured, Vietnam Veteran and youth sports enthusiast Aaron Miller’s grave site at the Manchester City Cemetery is regularly visited by surviving family.  

 -Staff photo by John Coffelt

The Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 29 on the square. The ceremony will commence at 6 p.m. in order to avoid the midday heat.

The public is encouraged to attend: school-age children are invited to learn that freedom is not free; that a dear price has been paid; and that the liberties we enjoy should never be taken for granted.

Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair, as limited seating will be available. There is no cost for attendance, and CCVA never solicits donations at its events.

Additional details will be published once confirmed. Updated information can also be found on the Coffee County Veterans Association Facebook page and the VFW website, www.vfwpost10904.com

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.