Missing juvenile

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Emilee Chyann Parker, 14.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7400 Block of Chad Road in Harrison, Tennessee to take a report of a missing juvenile, officials said in a press release.

"The family of Emilee Chyann Parker, age 14, reports she was last seen at her residence on Chad Road on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 10:30 p.m.

"Emilee is described as a white female, 5”1”, 123 pounds, blue eyes, blue hair, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants, with white shoes that light up on the bottom. Her destination is unknown at this time. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a regional broadcast to area law enforcement and continues to search the area for Emilee Chyann Parker."

Anyone with information regarding the location of Emilee, please call 423-622-0022.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.