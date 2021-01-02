The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Emilee Chyann Parker, 14.
On Saturday, Jan. 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7400 Block of Chad Road in Harrison, Tennessee to take a report of a missing juvenile, officials said in a press release.
"The family of Emilee Chyann Parker, age 14, reports she was last seen at her residence on Chad Road on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 10:30 p.m.
"Emilee is described as a white female, 5”1”, 123 pounds, blue eyes, blue hair, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants, with white shoes that light up on the bottom. Her destination is unknown at this time. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a regional broadcast to area law enforcement and continues to search the area for Emilee Chyann Parker."
Anyone with information regarding the location of Emilee, please call 423-622-0022.