The customers of Moore County's Metro Utility Water System are advised to boil water before using.
In an announcement released April 9, the department said that a significant loss of pressure at a water tank was caused from a waterline break and equipment failure.
As a precautionary measure, people in the Cobb Hollow, Jacey Markey, Hurricane Creek, Chestnut Ridge, Ridgeville, Shasteen Hollow, Stuart Hollow, Ray Burtion, Campbell, Tanyard Hill, Norman Wiseman, Damron, Coffee Creek, Major Cemetery, Bull Run, Lois Ridge, Grammer Hill, Spencer Ridge, Preston Ridge, Louise Creek, Goosebranch, Dry Prong, Wet Prong, Edde Bend, Sullinger Bend, Incline, Simmons, Oak Grove, Pierce Hollow, Champ, Bear Branch, Rising Moon, Bill Edde, Eslick Hollow Malone and Snow Cemetery.
The boil advisory means that costumers should bring water to a boil for three minutes before using or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.
The loss of pressure in the system created a situation where disease causing organisms could have entered the system.
Elderly people and those with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk.
The department is working to fill the tank and pressurize the system. Once complete, bacteriological test will be made throughout the system.
The Department will announce when customers will no longer need to boil water. They anticipate needing 48-hours to resolve the problem.
For more information, call (931)759-4297.