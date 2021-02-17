featured top story
More winter weather could be on its way
-
- Updated
US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee Wednesday issued a new Winter Storm Warning for all of Middle Tennessee for Wednesday and Thursday.
Snow is expected to begin moving in this afternoon and last the night and well into Thursday before tapering off. Most places will fall into the 2-4" snowfall range for this event, according to the NWS.
"In addition, light accumulations of freezing rain are also possible. What makes this winter storm so hazardous is that we aren't starting off fresh. Most of Middle Tennessee remains covered in ice and snow from the last event, so what we receive going forward will be added on to what's already there. So our travel difficulties are going to be prolonged, unfortunately. To add insult to injury, temperatures will drop back into the teens Thursday night and again Friday night," the alert said.
