151801500_3717893214953602_1316006861048788321_n.png
 
 US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee Wednesday issued a new Winter Storm Warning  for all of Middle Tennessee for Wednesday and Thursday.
 
 
Snow is expected to begin moving in this afternoon and last the night and well into Thursday before tapering off. Most places will fall into the 2-4" snowfall range for this event, according to the NWS.
 
"In addition, light accumulations of freezing rain are also possible. What makes this winter storm so hazardous is that we aren't starting off fresh. Most of Middle Tennessee remains covered in ice and snow from the last event, so what we receive going forward will be added on to what's already there. So our travel difficulties are going to be prolonged, unfortunately. To add insult to injury, temperatures will drop back into the teens Thursday night and again Friday night," the alert said. 
 
 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.