MOST WANTED ALERT: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find Reyna Michelle Rivera, who is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office and TBI to face a variety of charges, including Attempted First Degree Murder.
She should be considered armed and dangerous.
Reward: $2,500
Rivera is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Possessing a Firearm During a Commission Of a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, Theft Over $1,000, and False Imprisonment. Rivera should be considered armed and dangerous.
MORE DETAILS: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/tbis-top-10-most-wanted.html Tips? 1-800-TBI-FIND!