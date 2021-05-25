Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 28 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.
“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
“We’re asking motorists to drive safely this Memorial Day weekend,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said. “Traffic is picking back up and with it speeding and distracted driving crashes. State Troopers will work to enforce traffic laws to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state.”
AAA estimates nearly 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday, 60% more than last year, still almost six million fewer than pre-pandemic. Over 776,000 Tennesseans plan to travel, with more than 687,000 driving to their Memorial Day destinations. That’s an almost 67% increase from last year, when fewer than 466,000 residents traveled, due to the pandemic.
“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being un-leashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel bookings with AAA – The Auto Club Group have surged recently, set-ting the stage for what should be a busy holiday weekend and an exciting summer.”
“For many people, this will be their first summer vacation in two years, and things will look a little different,” Haas continued. “Because of the pandemic, many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity, and some services are not currently available. Cruise lines are also accepting bookings, but their policies may vary based on whether you’re vaccinated. That’s why we encourage travelers to plan ahead and work with a trusted travel advisor, to ensure they get the best advice and value for their vacation.”