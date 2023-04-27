In response to a series of storage unit break-ins, the Manchester Police Department laid a trap for the perpetrator(s).
Manchester Criminal Investigation Division (CID) obtained a number of GPS trackers, and filled storage units with property equipped tagged with the GPS devices.
"The storage units were strategically obtained within our jurisdiction to help minimize such criminal activity while continuing to investigate the reported incidents," the report reads.
On April 25, 2023 at approximately 8:15 p.m. Investigators were alerted a GPS tracking device was on the move.
Manchester Police patrol officers arrived on scene alongside Manchester Police Investigators and were able to take the responsible subject into custody, after a brief foot pursuit.
Manchester Police arrested a male subject for burglary and theft of property. It is unknown, at this time, if that male subject is responsible for the aforementioned burglary reports but the investigation is still ongoing.
"Per the D(istrict) A(ttorney), the MPD or State will not be releasing the defendants name, MPD investigator Trey Adcock said.
According to the department, over the last few months Manchester Police has received multiple reports regarding storage units being broken into, and items stolen from them.
The majority of the reports made were a result of the suspect forcing entry into the storage units by either cutting the lock and/or damaging the unit. There were a couple reports that specifically noted forced entry was not a factor, and that the storage unit was likely unsecured.
"Manchester Police remains committed to combating crime within our city and serving our residents and victims of crime. We greatly appreciate your continued help, support and understanding," the report reads.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.