Coffee County and Bedford County emergency communication centers have issued warnings that they are experiencing phone outages on Friday, Dec. 25.

"Due to AT&T issues, 911 and some local calls can not be completed. If you have an Emergency call 911 first! Here are some other numbers to contact the Coffee County 911 Center 931-728-2991 and 931-455-3411. You can also reach out to your nearest Emergency Response Agency," the Coffee County Communication Center announced.

According to Coffee County Emergency Management:

"Coffee County 911 is having issues due to the bomb blast this morning in Nashville, that effected phone and internet, along with multiple TN counties and other states in the Southeastern area. AT&T cell phones, land line phones and internet lines are all being effected as well," the agency announced.

EMA suggests calling 911 in the event of an emergency, but if that number is inoperative. other numbers are (931) 728-2991 or (931) 728-9555 or (931) 455-3411.

To reach Manchester Fire Rescue call (931) 581-2513 or (931) 952-1911.

To reach Tullahoma Fire and Rescue call (931) 455-0936.

Bedford County Sherriff's Office announced a similar alert:

"Currently the Bedford County 911 Communication Center is having difficulty receiving emergency calls. If you have an emergency please dial this phone number until further notice!! (931) 735-6918," it said.

According to an Associated Press report, an explosion in Nashville has affected telephone service.

"AT&T said the affected building is the central office of a telephone exchange, with network equipment in it. The blast interrupted service, but the company declined to say how widespread outages were," the report said.