 A National Weather Service Tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m., Thursday, March 25  for Coffee and adjacent counties in Middle Tennessee. 

The  National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Coffee County, including Manchester, Tullahoma an Warren County's McMinnville until 4 a.m. Friday.

Southwest winds of 20-30 MPH are expected starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. Localized gusts may reach 40 MPH.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and shallow rooted trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

