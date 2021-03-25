A National Weather Service Tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m., Thursday, March 25 for Coffee and adjacent counties in Middle Tennessee.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Coffee County, including Manchester, Tullahoma an Warren County's McMinnville until 4 a.m. Friday.
Southwest winds of 20-30 MPH are expected starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. Localized gusts may reach 40 MPH.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and shallow rooted trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.