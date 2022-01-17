Alderman Bill Nickels at the conclusion of the January meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought up a series of suggestions that included moving the dumpsters from behind City Hall to the Street Department location and most notably a recommendation that the city hire a city administrator.
The topic of a city administrator has been brought forward several times over the several years, but while a provision exists in the city charter, it has yet to gain traction. Nickels has been an outspoken proponent of making the hire.
“I’m going to make the motion that we hire a city manager at the next meeting,” he said. “Questions I have during the month, I have nowhere to go to explore the answers for them.”
Further Nickels asked that the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center alcohol vendors be required to have liquor liability insurance over general liability insurance. The conference center lost its ability to serve liquor due to a state provision that restricts government entities from serving alcohol. The center was grandfathered in, but when the contract was renegotiated last December it transitioned to city ownership and a new license would have been required.
The fourth item Nickels brought up was a request to reexamine the city insurance policy.
Nickels asked as the meeting closed if these suggestions could be brought for a vote. City Attorney Gerald Ewell felt it would be proper to address the issues at a later meeting.
“I think (the city) codes require that it (the ordinances) be in writing. Sometimes we skirt that. But usually something that we’ve discussed or is on the agenda,” Ewell said.
Nickels agreed to wait and add the items to the agenda for the February meeting.
Mayor Marilyn Howard asked concerning the moving of the dumpsters if that would impact the garbage collection at city hall.
Nickels noted that convenience was relative to where the residents were coming from. He further said that recycling is only profitable for cardboard and aluminum.
Recycling not been recycled
Additionally, Nickels noted because the plastic dumpster is commonly used for dumping all varieties of trash, the dumpsters marked for plastic recycling have been going to the dumps as general solid waste.
“The citizens thought they were doing a good thing recycling, but it hadn’t been (recycled) for years,” Nickels said.
“Our street department has a really good partnership with Tullahoma that augments their poundage by taking ours. But they can’t take it if it has any junk in it. And people were just throwing everything in there,” he said.