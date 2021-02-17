Manchester City has announced that Republic Services will not be running this week due to the inclement weather.
The city said that the garbage service provider will do everything they can to run a full schedule starting Monday, Feb. 22.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 2:08 pm
Manchester City has announced that Republic Services will not be running this week due to the inclement weather.
The city said that the garbage service provider will do everything they can to run a full schedule starting Monday, Feb. 22.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.