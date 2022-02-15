Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott has announced his intent to run for the position he holds. His campaign announcement follows as submitted:
It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the 14th Judicial District (Coffee County) as District Attorney since September 1, 2014. I am officially announcing that I have qualified to seek re-election for this position in 2022.
When I first sought this position, I promised to perform my duties based upon the Christian values that I hold and upon which this wonderful Country is founded. I also told you that I would work to ensure the safety of all in this community without sacrificing our God-given, constitutionally protected freedoms. You elected me upon those promises. Over the course of the last 7 years, I have worked hard every day to fulfill those promises.
I have one firm rule that applies to every situation my office encounters: Do the right thing. As a result of this, my office has achieved justice for many victims in cases ranging from theft to rape to 1st degree murder. We have been compassionate but firm in our stance of pursuing a case to the end. When justice requires a maximum sentence, we work tirelessly to achieve that. However, in most cases, mercy is warranted, and we will extend offers in those cases that grant mercy without removing accountability.
I have protected rights of both victims and defendants by greatly improving the efficiency of moving cases from arrest to indictment. Further, I and all those who work for me are available to victims. I instituted procedures to enhance the communication between my office and victims regarding their cases. Additionally, I take seriously my role to stand between the citizens of this State and an overreaching government. I have refused and will continue to refuse to enforce any criminal statute that is unconstitutional in general or as applied to a specific situation.
I have worked in Nashville to fight harmful legislation intended to reduce the accountability of criminals for their conduct. I have fought Governors, State Senators and State Representatives as they seek to reduce the penalty for crimes but in particular for murderers. Similarly, I have worked to promote legislation to protect the rights of crime victims. A strong, uncompromising voice is needed in Nashville to speak for law and order as well as victims as continued efforts are being made by our supposedly conservative Governor and legislators to erode the few rights of victims under their dangerous and ill-conceived “criminal justice reform”.
Although much has been accomplished, there is much left to do. Thus, I am humbly asking that you allow me the opportunity to continue to serve you as District Attorney for another term. I am asking for your support and vote based upon my record over the last 7 years and a promise to continue to build on the progress that has been made. I look forward to discussing that progress in more detail in the coming months.