Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park recently opened its newest trail, the Chumbley Woods Trail. A 1.65 mile trail leads to the convergence of the Little and Big Duck Rivers from a parking area on Powers Bridge Road.

-Staff photos by John Coffelt

 

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park has listed its weekend events for the week of July 9-11. This weekend join us at different craft programs where you can leave your memories on paper or come with us on a hunt for mythical stones around the Duck River.

 

Friday: July 9

3 p.m. - Hag Stone Hunt

Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Indiana at the park overlook where to search for and learn about uniquely formed rocks from folklore that are said to have magical properties.

5:30 p.m.- Interpretive Hike

Meet on top of the museum for a 1 1/4 mile hike around the Native American mound site known as the Old Stone Fort.

Saturday: July 10

9 a.m. - Making Sunprints with the Sun

Meet up with SIR Indiana on top of the museum to make your own art using cyanotypes, also known as sunprinting. (This program has a limited number of spots so make sure to sign up ahead of time at the TN State Parks website.)

10:30 a.m. – Recycling Paper like the Paper Mill

See how you can recycle old used paper into new sheets of your own making with SIR Indiana at the park overlook.

Noon - Fishing at the Fort

Bring your rod, tackle, and yourselves to meet SIR Indiana on top of the museum to go fish the Duck river.

Sunday: July 11

8:30 a.m.- Early Morning Hike

Meet on top of the museum for a quick refreshing morning hike around the enclosure at Old Stone Fort.

10:30 a.m. - Flower/Leaf Pressing Workshop

Meet at the park overlook and learn about how to make your own leaf or flower pressings in order to preserve the plants as well as the memories.

1 p.m. - Interpretive Hike

Meet on top of the museum for a 1 1/4 mile hike around the Native American mound site known as the Old Stone Fort.

