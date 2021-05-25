Trail

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park recently opened its newest trail, the Chumbley Woods Trail. A 1.65 mile trail leads to the convergence of the Little and Big Duck Rivers from a parking area on Powers Bridge Road.

-Staff photos by John Coffelt

 

This Memorial Day weekend Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park offers guided interpretive hike, explorative creek crawl, and several other programs where you can learn more about the park and the denizens that inhabit it.

Friday: May 28th

4 p.m.- Interpretive Hike

Meet at the museum for a 1 1/4 mile hike around the Native American mound site known as the Old Stone Fort.

Saturday: May 29th

10 a.m. – Tree Ring Investigation

Join rangers at the museum for a short hike around the enclosure trail where participants will learn to count the age of trees and the ways trees grow

2 p.m. – Duck River Creek Crawl

Meet at the museum then come cool off and wade into the Duck River to learn more about the tiny and often forgotten critters that live there. (Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes or water shoes because you will be getting wet)

Sunday: May 30th

10:30 a.m. - Interpretive Hike

Meet at the museum for a 1 1/4 mile hike around the Native American mound site known as the Old Stone Fort.

1 p.m. - Discovery Hike with iNaturalist app

Come learn about the diverse array of plants and animals in the park where participants learn to use the iNaturalist app to aid us in discovery. (While a mobile device is recommended it will not be a must for the hike.)

Monday: May 31st

9 a.m.– Taste of Tennessee

For Memorial Day come taste the flavors of Tennessee after a hike around the enclosure trail where we’ll have a small spread of breakfast foods made from plants around Tennessee. (This program has a limited number of spots so be sure to sign up online at the TN state parks website.)

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.