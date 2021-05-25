This Memorial Day weekend Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park offers guided interpretive hike, explorative creek crawl, and several other programs where you can learn more about the park and the denizens that inhabit it.
Friday: May 28th
4 p.m.- Interpretive Hike
Meet at the museum for a 1 1/4 mile hike around the Native American mound site known as the Old Stone Fort.
Saturday: May 29th
10 a.m. – Tree Ring Investigation
Join rangers at the museum for a short hike around the enclosure trail where participants will learn to count the age of trees and the ways trees grow
2 p.m. – Duck River Creek Crawl
Meet at the museum then come cool off and wade into the Duck River to learn more about the tiny and often forgotten critters that live there. (Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes or water shoes because you will be getting wet)
Sunday: May 30th
10:30 a.m. - Interpretive Hike
Meet at the museum for a 1 1/4 mile hike around the Native American mound site known as the Old Stone Fort.
1 p.m. - Discovery Hike with iNaturalist app
Come learn about the diverse array of plants and animals in the park where participants learn to use the iNaturalist app to aid us in discovery. (While a mobile device is recommended it will not be a must for the hike.)
Monday: May 31st
9 a.m.– Taste of Tennessee
For Memorial Day come taste the flavors of Tennessee after a hike around the enclosure trail where we’ll have a small spread of breakfast foods made from plants around Tennessee. (This program has a limited number of spots so be sure to sign up online at the TN state parks website.)