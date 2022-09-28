OTD part 2.jpg

The Old Timers Day Board of Directors is excited to announce that Janice Lynn Bass will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade. The parade will be on Oct.  1 and starting  at 10 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.” 

Bass was born and raised in Manchester. She was a member of the Class of 1988. After high school, continued her education at MTSU, and then went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Vanderbilt in 1998. She is a nurse practitioner with a thriving practice. Janice lives in Manchester with her husband Michael. They have a blended family with seven children between them, and one grandson.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.