The Old Timers Day Board of Directors is excited to announce that Janice Lynn Bass will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade. The parade will be on Oct. 1 and starting at 10 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.”
Bass was born and raised in Manchester. She was a member of the Class of 1988. After high school, continued her education at MTSU, and then went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Vanderbilt in 1998. She is a nurse practitioner with a thriving practice. Janice lives in Manchester with her husband Michael. They have a blended family with seven children between them, and one grandson.
In addition to her nursing career, Janice is a Best-Selling Author on the Wall Street Journal, Publisher's Weekly, Amazon, and the USA Today list. Always having had a passion for writing, Janice Lynn (the name she is published under) said that 9/11 was what pushed her to follow her dreams. “Don’t wait until it is too late. Go after your dreams.” She has published over 40 books with various publishers, including Dorchester, Harlequin, and she writes the “Wrapped Up in Christmas" series for Hallmark Publishing. A fourth book in the series is to be released in 2023.
Bass’s youngest son inspired a twist to her Hallmark stories. He joined the Army National Guard. Wanting to show her support and love, she decided to make him a quilt and then learned of a group called Quilts of Valor. The organization presents handmade quilts to veterans. After discussing with Hallmark Publishing and Quilts of Valor Foundation, Janice was able to incorporate this organization into the story she had sold to Hallmark. She says it is an honor to be able to give back to those who serve and to bring awareness to such a wonderful organization. “Each quilt says we care and that our military member, past and present, are not forgotten.”
When asked for a quote about Manchester, Bass said, “The People… Manchester is home. It is where I feel loved. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.