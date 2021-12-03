The Ultimate Oldies Christmas Show will be Dec. 17,18 and 19 at the Manchester Arts Center.
“Our very popular Christmas show featuring all your holiday favorites including pop, rock, country and traditional with a special Trans-Siberian Orchestra section,” Jamie Harden said.
Watson Metals, Coffee County Bank, First Vision Bank, Servpro, Mercantile, Manchester School Of The Arts, Billy Butler, Harden Signs, Robert’s Irrigation, Mary Beard CPA are sponsoring the show. Tickets are available at millenniumrep.org.