Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has issued a statement assessing the impact the winter storm has had on the county.
Coffee Coffee County EMA notes that about 3,300 people with Duck River Electric Company are out of power, mainly in the Northern part of the County. Less impacted was Tullahoma with 200 without power.
"State Roads are in decent shape and passable. Most of our Secondary Roads are treacherous, and there are lots of low hanging trees hanging either over or in the roads," EMA Director Alan Lendley writes.
"Please stay at home if you unless you absolutely have to be out. Highway Department and Public works departments as well as power crews have worked tirelessly, through the night. Public Safety Agencies are working hard as well to ensure Safety of the public, and will continue to work throughout the day," the post reads.
