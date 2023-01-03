A free medical care clinic for the working uninsured is coming to Manchester. One Day of Hope and Partners for Healing recently signed an agreement to operate the Partner’s clinic one day a week at the One Day of Hope Center at 1914 McArthur Street. Starting in early 2023, the facility will offer primary medical care services on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Manchester satellite clinic has been a long-time dream of Mr. Ray Marcrom His goal was to be able to provide services offered at One Day of Hope on an ongoing basis. “Once-a-year care is not enough,” stated Marcrom. “Partners for Healing, a local nonprofit that has served the surrounding communities for over 20 years was the perfect fit.” Many members of the Manchester community came together to make this a realization. “We have had generous donors provide everything from office space in the Canvas Church complex to contractors who finished the office space and of course, financial support from local churches and businesses.”
Partners services available initially in Manchester will include primary care visits and lab work. Additional services such as mental health counseling may be added if there is demand. Some prescriptions will be available for free or reduced cost from Marcrom Pharmacy. Other services available at the Center will include food, clothing, and information on other community resources.
“We are excited about this opportunity.” said Lynn Brumfield, Partner’s Executive Director. “We know transportation can be an issue so having an office in Manchester will hopefully make it easier for those needing care.” Partners for Healing is not a walk-in clinic and appointments are required. Eligible clients are the uninsured who are working, disabled, transitioning into work or are a full-time student (12 hours of course work.) Patients can live or work in Coffee, Franklin, or Moore Counties of Tennessee. Complete eligibility rules and patient application forms in both English and Spanish are available on the website. For more information visit partnersforhealing.org.
###
Cutline: Ray Marcrom, One Day of Hope, Lynn Brumfield, Partners for Healing Executive Director and Patrick Brown, Partners for Healing Board of Directors Chair sign agreement to open Manchester satellite clinic.
