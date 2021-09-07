The Coffee County Patriot Day Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Rd.
Everyone is invited to attend the annual Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held this Saturday, September 11th at 6 PM. Hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA), this annual event honors the service and dedication of all our local first responder departments.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of history’s worst terrorist attack on American soil. The public is invited to attend and show special appreciation to those who help keep us safe around the clock, around the calendar.
The event will be held behind the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Chairs will be set out for the event and social distancing will be observed for a safer environment. Claude Morse will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
Join your four CCVA member organizations – American Legion Gold Star Post 78; Coffee County DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 90; Marine Corps League Detachment 1128; and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) All-American Post 10904 – as we honor our local first responders.