9/11 changed the English language

One thing that September 11, 2001, changed that we seldom think about is language. Linguists argue that the way we talk about the terrorist attacks, namely referring to them as 9/11, is completely original, and has set a precedent for the way we talk about terrorist attacks of similar size and importance in other areas (e.g., 11-M when referring to the 2004 Madrid bombings or 7/7 when discussing the 2005 London bombings).

 Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

The Coffee County Patriot Day Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Rd. 

 Everyone is invited to attend the annual Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held this Saturday, September 11th at 6 PM. Hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA), this annual event honors the service and dedication of all our local first responder departments.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of history’s worst terrorist attack on American soil. The public is invited to attend and show special appreciation to those who help keep us safe around the clock, around the calendar.

 The event will be held behind the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Chairs will be set out for the event and social distancing will be observed for a safer environment. Claude Morse will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Join your four CCVA member organizations – American Legion Gold Star Post 78; Coffee County DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 90; Marine Corps League Detachment 1128; and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) All-American Post 10904 – as we honor our local first responders.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.