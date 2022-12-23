Struggling with selecting gifts for your family and friends? Consider a gift that supports a healthy lifestyle. Whether it is a membership to a gym or community fitness center, a set of homemade coupons for activities, or a pledge to exercise with them on a regular basis, you can positively impact the overall health and fitness of others.
Being physically activity during the holidays is a must for some families. They know that activities (other than shopping and eating) can help prevent holiday weight gain and release stress. Physical activity can boost your mood and your energy level.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity each week. Children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day. More than 60 minutes is even better.
Brain storm different fun activities that your family could do together during the holidays. Community organizations provide lots of things to do such as walking in parades, cutting your own Christmas tree, running a 5K, holiday lights walking tours, etc.
A fun activity for young children is an adventure hike. Be creative and plan a critter hunt or animal walk. Take a magnifying glass and search for woodland insects such as earth worms and Roly-Poly bugs. Imitate animals by walking like a duck, hopping like a rabbit or galloping like a horse. Play “I spy” and search for specific colors, shapes or items such something green, a round rock, or a fallen acron. Listen and identify the sounds of nature like birds singing, dogs barking, leaves rustling, wind blowing and water flowing.
Burn off calories after a big, holiday meal by playing a friendly game of touch football or Santa soccer. Pair up adults and children and go on a scavenger hunt.
People aren’t the only ones to benefit from being physically active. Pets do too. Do a cardio walk with your dog by changing paces throughout the walk. It will be a better workout for you both. Walk 5 minutes, run 5 minutes, walk 5 minutes, sprint 1 minute. Besides being a best friend, your dog can make a great accountability partner. After getting into a routine, your dog will most likely remind you when it is time to go outside to get some exercise.
Research shows that physically active children feel good about themselves and are happier. Generally speaking, so are adults. Make physical activity part of your family holiday tradition and routine. It’s a priceless gift to give and to receive.
