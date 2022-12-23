Struggling with selecting gifts for your family and friends? Consider a gift that supports a healthy lifestyle. Whether it is a membership to a gym or community fitness center, a set of homemade coupons for activities, or a pledge to exercise with them on a regular basis, you can positively impact the overall health and fitness of others. 

Being physically activity during the holidays is a must for some families. They know that activities (other than shopping and eating) can help prevent holiday weight gain and release stress. Physical activity can boost your mood and your energy level.

