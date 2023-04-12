Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center

This year’s fundraiser for Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will provide entertainment, food and fun activities, such as golf simulators, video and arcade style games, bumper cars and more. The event is 6-9:30 p.m., Apr. 28, at the Detention @ The Elementary entertainment center.

Ivy Petty, chairperson of Coffee County CAC board, invites the community to play, have fun and support the Coffee County CAC, a nonprofit serving children who have experienced severe abuse.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.