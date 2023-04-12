This year’s fundraiser for Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will provide entertainment, food and fun activities, such as golf simulators, video and arcade style games, bumper cars and more. The event is 6-9:30 p.m., Apr. 28, at the Detention @ The Elementary entertainment center.
Ivy Petty, chairperson of Coffee County CAC board, invites the community to play, have fun and support the Coffee County CAC, a nonprofit serving children who have experienced severe abuse.
“We hope community members join us to play for a purpose,” Petty said. “We are thankful for the partnership with Detention @ The Elementary, which allows us to offer games and activities to guests attending our event. The purpose is to raise funds for children and families Coffee County CAC serves and for attendees to have fun with family and friends.”
Tickets cost $65 per person, with the event including dinner, auction, games and fun activities.
Sponsor the event
Locals will have the opportunity to sponsor the event. Please visit coffeecountycac.org to find the sponsorship form. Please fill out the sponsorship form and mail it to Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center or bring it to Coffee County CAC’s office, located 104 N. Spring St., Manchester. Call Coffee County CAC at 931-723-8888 for more information.
Coffee County CAC is thankful for the Platinum sponsors (Metropolitan Escrow,
Unity Medical Center, Peoples Bank, Michael Hollingsworth, LKQ Corporation) and Gold sponsors (Coffee County Bank, Bush Insurance, Totten Pest Control, United Way of Highway 55, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation, Lewis Motor Company/Christy Lewis realtor).
Coffee County CAC provides services for children who have experienced severe abuse. The center’s programs and services include family advocacy, forensic interviews, prevention education, therapy and medical exams. All services are free for children and their families.
Detention @ The Elementary is located at 615 School St., Morrison, Tennessee. Detention @ The Elementary is a great spot for family fun. The family entertainment center offers exciting activities, such as laser tag, mini golf, climbing wall, bumper cars and arcade games, and a restaurant.
Please stop by the Coffee County CAC, 104 N. Spring St., Manchester, to purchase tickets for the event. For more information about the event, call Coffee County CAC at 931-723-8888.
