Every person has heard the phrase, “Beware the ides of March,” but not many people seem to know when, where, or why this phrase was created. It actually goes back to the height of Rome, when Julius Caesar was dictator. Today we hail Julius Caesar as a great leader and a symbol of Roman might. The average people of Rome believed so too, but it was the ruling class of Rome that cut his reign short.
Julius Caesar always wanted to be a politician and so he started at the very bottom of Rome’s political pyramid. Through forming allies and powerful friends in other places of the government, he slowly raised himself up higher and higher into the government until he was able to acquire wealth from a military expedition.
He created an army for himself and decided to try to gain even more power. He used his army to defeat his biggest rival at the time and proclaim himself dictator of Rome.
While today this title has an extremely negative connotation and normally means that the common person is neglected, Caesar was very much the opposite. Caesar instituted several policies that benefited the common person, and Rome generally loved him for it.
Caesar was expanding Rome rapidly and he decided to grant the people living in more and more areas citizenship. Previously, these areas were required to pay tribute and contribute soldiers to the army and received some plunder from Rome’s conquests, but they had no representation and were not truly full citizens.
Caesar was so popular with the average Roman people that they demanded that the Senate make him king. Caesar himself refused the offer of kingship, but this was not enough to appease the angry Senate. They believed that Caesar might try to take their power and wealth away from them.
In February of the year of Caesar’s death, he went to visit a soothsayer. The soothsayer had sacrificed a bull to read Caesar’s fortune. When the soothsayer told Caesar his fortune, he warned Caesar that the bull had no heart and that this could mean that his life could end badly and to beware for the next 30 days. He never actually told Caesar to “beware the ides of March” this was later added to the legend of Caesar by Shakespeare.
About a month later on March 15, Caesar had a meeting at the Senate. It is said that Caesar’s wife had a nightmare that he would be murdered on the steps of the Senate and that she begged him not to go. Apparently Caesar was wary too because he canceled his appearance at the meeting.
The Senate had actually been conspiring to kill Caesar at this very meeting. They quickly sent one of Caesar’s trusted friends to get him to come to the meeting. After a lot of convincing, Caesar decided he would come to the meeting.
The senators maneuvered to get Caesar away from his guards, servants, and allies. One senator pretended to hand him a petition while another grabbed his toga. The rest of the senators stabbed him with knives that had been hidden in their togas.
Caesar’s death divided support in Rome and some took the opportunity to try to seize power for themselves. This division started a civil war and led to Rome being split into two pieces. This event was ultimately the beginning of the end of Rome.
By killing Caesar, the senate had hoped to keep Rome democratic and keep the power for themselves, but it actually backfired and they ultimately lost all their power. Caesar was really the glue holding Rome together and there is no telling what the world would look like today if only Caesar had not gone to the Senate on the ides of March.