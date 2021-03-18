A stormfront that moved through the area March 17 dumped about 3 inches of rain overnight.
Online weather record indicate 3.19 inches of rain fell March 17-18 added to already saturated conditions from an additional 1-2 inches that fell Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in high water in area creeks and rivers.
As of Thursday, Skinner Flat is partially covered but passable and the Ester Lane bridge showed no signs of having been blocked by highwater.
Several footbridges on the Little Duck River Greenway are covered Thursday morning.