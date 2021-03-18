A stormfront that moved through the area March 17 dumped about 3 inches of rain overnight. 

Online weather record indicate 3.19 inches of rain fell March 17-18 added to  already saturated conditions from an additional 1-2 inches that fell Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in high water in area creeks and rivers. 

As of Thursday, Skinner Flat is partially covered but passable and the Ester Lane bridge showed no signs of having been blocked by highwater. 

Several footbridges on the Little Duck River Greenway are covered Thursday morning.  

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. He is a graduate of THS, Motlow and MTSU. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.