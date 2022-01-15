Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery has died according to Nashville area reports
According to a statement from the Country Music Hall of Fame, "Ralph Emery's impact in expanding country music's audience is incalculable," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
"On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it."
The Tennessean further reports:
Known as the "dean of country music broadcasters," Emery began his career at WTPR in Paris, Tennessee, eventually moving to Nashville's WSM in 1957.
He gained notoriety for his informal and relaxed interviews with country music stars. Emery hosted "Nashville Now" from 1983 to 1993.
Ralph Emery was 88.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Melrose Market robbed at gunpoint
- Ralph Emory passes at 88
- Tennessee begins new use-of-force tracking system on Jan. 1
- Auto accident sparks snowy search for lost dog
- We’ve lost a great voice
- Subject robbed by machete-wielding assailants
- Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
- Warren County seeks stolen camper, Coffee County man
- FREYR Battery and Aleees to Pursue LFP Cathode Manufacturing Joint Venture
- Big Ben’s last ride
Images
Videos
Regional Area Events
Featured Businesses
Tuesday/thursday School