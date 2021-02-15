Manchester Parks and Recreation hopes to have the Rec. Complex open tomorrow, Feb. 16. 

The department released a post that says, "At this time, we plan to open the Recreation Complex at 8:00am and stay open until 8:00pm tomorrow February 16.

Public works is assisting, however conditions could change making the opening not possible. 

"THERE ARE NO CLASSES TOMORROW. Also a big thanks to our Public Works Department and the employees out there working to take care of our streets in this nasty weather," the post reads. 

