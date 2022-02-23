Road Closed .JPG

The Planning Commission approved a recommendation Tuesday during the January meeting a recommendation to drop Poker Sherrill Road from the county approved road list.

Rutledge Ford Bridge and Sherrell Rd bridge is CLOSED on both Franklin and Coffee County sides due to the Elk River rising so quick. Several other roads in the county have water standing but are passable.

