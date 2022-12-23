Rotary Club Alzheimer's photo.jpg

Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association speaks with member of The Manchester Rotary Club during its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at The Mercantile in Manchester.

Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the impact of the disease and the resources available to families through the Alzheimer’s Association during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.

“Alzheimer’s…obviously most people think is memory loss,” West said. “It is that and so much more.”

