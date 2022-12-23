Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the impact of the disease and the resources available to families through the Alzheimer’s Association during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.
“Alzheimer’s…obviously most people think is memory loss,” West said. “It is that and so much more.”
West, who works as a community representative for the Alzheimer’s Association, said that while there are six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, that number could be higher in reality.
“That is never going to be an accurate number because not everybody is getting tested,” she said.
According to Alzheimer’s Association data, Alzheimer’s disease is the fourth leading cause of death in Coffee County with 17.3% of county residents older than 65 living with the disease. Of those, 51.2% are female and 48.8% are male.
In 2020, the state of Tennessee had 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to increase to 140,000 people by 2025, a 16.7% increase.
West said one of her goals is to help local communities become more Alzheimer’s and dementia friendly places.
“We can be aware, we can be confident in how we interact with people through education and training,” she said.
West said as a community representative for the Alzheimer’s Association, her role is to go into communities to see how she can best support families affected by Alzheimer’s.
“What we are doing in Tennessee and nationally is we are pushing to start screening at 50,” West said.
While it is current practice to begin screening for Alzheimer’s and dementia at age 65, West said that is too late, as more and more people are being diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.
“We are working with health systems in the state of Tennessee to get them the tools so they can start doing that earlier,” she said. “We do have treatments that slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. We have one that is coming out of Vanderbilt that we hope to get FDA approval for in spring 2023. The earlier we can detect something the better chance we have of slowing the progression and getting people the tools they need to survive and deal with that.”
West said one thing that is needed in Tennessee is an increase in the number of practicing gerontologists in the medical community.
“We have a quarter of the number of gerontologists that we need in the state of Tennessee,” West said. “Even people that are getting diagnosed are not getting the care support and treatment that they need because doctors are not tasked with or know enough about Alzheimer’s and that is something that we are working with.”
West said the Alzheimer’s Association, which is one of the largest funders of nonprofit research in the word, directly behind the U.S. and Chinese governments, also offers a 1-800 number equipped to help those who might have any questions about Alzheimer’s or helping a family member in their diagnosis. The number is 1-800-272-3900.
“We don’t know everything about Alzheimer’s, we don’t know everything about dementia,” West said. “It has really only been since the 1970s that when we started studying it.”
West said that while a cure for Alzheimer’s disease would be incredible, early detection and treatment is a major goal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“It is great if we find a cure, but in the meantime while we are looking for a cure, if we could detect Alzheimer’s earlier, that is going to give people the tools to make decisions for themselves.”
For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.