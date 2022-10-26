Safe on the Square will return after a two year break for the pandemic. Manchester Police and Fire
Department will host the event from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
In event of rain, the event will not be rescheduled or moved to another location.
For more information please call 728-2999
Reese’s Genes and Imhoffs Landscape Yard will hold a trunk or treat on Friday, Oct. 28 at the old Southern Family Market parking lot.
This annual event will feature costume contests and trunk contests, food truck and candy.
For more information or to participate, contact Tiffany Hoyne at 931-434-7973 or Brandon Imhoff at 931-588-7609.
Harvest Foods Halloween Costume Party will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at 101 N. Irwin St.
The Manchester Arts Center Haunted Theater will be Oct. 28-29 from 6-10 p.m., at 128 E. Main St.
FREE: Hot Dogs and Candy
Everyone Welcome!
Safe place for children to Trick or Treat.
Questions please call:
Neal @ (931) 212-6005
Coffee County Manchester Public Library fall festival will be at 10 a.m.-noon, Oct. 29. A ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m. There will also be candy, games, spooky stories and a literacy pumpkin contest.
Old Stone Stories: Secrets, Specters, and Scares will be at 6 p.m., Oct. 29 at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park
New Union Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween Spooktacular at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at 19 Brandon Rd.
