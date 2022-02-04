A Coffee County School bus that was involved in an incident Thursday and received minor damages after the bus driver backed into a guidewire on South B Street in Hillsboro is back in service.
According to Coffee County Director of Transportation Tim Morris the bus sustained scratches and a bend to the body.
“No children were hurt,” Morris confirmed.
The only damage to the guidewire was to the yellow plastic marker that surrounds the base of the wire.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the wreck after the route was finished. Morris notes that the route was completed on time. Morris completed the route and collected children’s names, information and seat that they were sitting in to be submitted to THP.
Morris said that the bus has been inspected by THP inspector Johnny Anderson on Feb. 2.
“I apologize for not having the people to call some of those parents,” Morris said. “I wished we could have done that, but I’m about six drivers short.”