Local attorney Garth Segroves is running for General Sessions Court Part II. His campaign announcement follows as submitted.
My name is Garth Segroves. I am running for General Sessions Court, Part II, which is being vacated by the retirement of Judge Jere Ledsinger, having served honorably for over two decades.
I attended Tullahoma City Schools, graduating high school in 1992. I am a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and Mercer Law School. After having practiced law in Cincinnati, Ohio for two years, I moved back to Tullahoma where I began working for Ray, Jackson and Lane. After 5 years with that firm, I went to work in the private sector for a few years, until opening my own law office in 2009.
Since 2009 my practice has centered on criminal defense and a significant time on juvenile matters. I have developed relationships during the last 13 years with law enforcement, gaining their respect and them gaining mine, relationships with the district attorneys, public defenders, private members of the bar and court staff. This is important due to the fact of the turnover that will be seen, and has been, in the last four years in Coffee County Judiciary, no judge will have more than 4 years-experience. I possess the communication skills required to build on my relationships in order to secure access to our court system.
Practical experience in General Sessions Court is important and I possess it. With my handling of approximately 200 criminal cases a year in sessions court, I understand the work horse function of this court. Outside of the Public Defender’s Office, I would challenge anyone to show that they have done more work in this courtroom. It is imperative that it continues to function in a seamless transition; but, in a more efficient manner to ensure that individuals rights are secured, and the safety of society is not threatened.
Due to the intricacies of Juvenile Court, it is one of the most complicated venues. I have handled countless cases in this court. I understand the nuances and processes of the juvenile court system. Protecting the children of this county is perhaps the most important aspect that this court oversees. With Coffee County having the highest per capita reports of dependency and neglect of any county in its 13-county region, I will be able to come in and immediately help alleviate the overcrowded juvenile docket.
I have 20 years of legal experience. In the last 13 years, I found my calling in handling criminal defense and juvenile work. It is not glamorous, it is not the most lucrative practice of law; but, I am excited every morning when I go to work. I can only imagine how I will try to take my knowledge and experience to the next level by implementing it as judge.
My name is Garth Segroves, and I asking for your vote for Coffee County General Sessions Court, Part II.