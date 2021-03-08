Crime story

The Coffee County Sheriffs Department is advising their has been several vehicle burglaries in various areas of Coffee County over the last several days.

The department announced, "Investigators are following numerous leads and request that the public be vigilant and proactive. Please remove all valuables from your vehicles when not in use, especially at night and secure your vehicle." 

Any with information is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Reed 931-570-4191 or Stephen Sharketti 931-570-4423.

