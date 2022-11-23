Turkey .jpg
Robin Conover

As families across Tennessee gather for Thanksgiving Day feasts on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) remind Tennesseans that the recipe for a safe celebration includes fire safe cooking habits.

Unfortunately, cooking equipment is a major contributor to home fires. In Tennessee, 24% of reported home structure fires in 2021 involved cooking equipment. Those 1,515 fires resulted in nine civilian fatalities, 21 civilian injuries, three firefighter injuries, and an estimated $8.4 million in direct property damage, according to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.