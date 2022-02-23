Boodogle bursts .JPG

The Riverview bypass pumping lines that cross the Little Duck River have separated due to the force of high water and river currents. 

Work to repair the flow has been hindered by the high water.  

According to Director of Water and Sewer Bryan Pennington, "The rapid rise of the river over the walk bridge caused pipe couplings to kink pinching the rubber O-rings. The O-rings have been replaced ending the leakage. The estimated discharge was less that 5,000 gallons. No person was in danger." 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

