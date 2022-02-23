The Riverview bypass pumping lines that cross the Little Duck River have separated due to the force of high water and river currents.

Work to repair the flow has been hindered by the high water.

According to Director of Water and Sewer Bryan Pennington, "The rapid rise of the river over the walk bridge caused pipe couplings to kink pinching the rubber O-rings. The O-rings have been replaced ending the leakage. The estimated discharge was less that 5,000 gallons. No person was in danger."