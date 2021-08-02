Coffee County Health Welfare and Recreation's two budget requests will be on on the Aug. 3 meeting agenda. HWR is asking for a salary for its new position, an Animal Shelter Director, and for a seed fund to begin raising money for a new facility for animal control.
Budget and Finance will meet at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
The announcement came during a special call meeting with HWR and County HR Director Heather Shelton to discuss the job description posting for the animal control position.
HWR members present, Chair Ashley Kraft and members Jimmy Hollandsworth and Jeff Keele approved the job description.
The job posting will go up immediately and specifies that candidates have supervisory experience, three to five years related work experience. It stipulates that the candidates have animal control certification within one year of being hired.
HWR will ask to change the budgeted salary from approximately $27,000 to offer a salary range of $38,000 to $45,000. The salary request will be separate from the request for $200,000 to begin building fundraising.
The deadline for applications will be Aug. 20. HWR will meet again Aug 24.
The agenda item will be sixth during the Budget and Finance meeting. It will follow an executive session with the county attorney.