Coffee County Emergency Management Agency working with the American Red Cross will be open at the Ada Wright Center a Red Cross Shelter.
If you have need for a place to go due to inclement weather or ongoing power outages, the shelter will be open at 3 p.m.
The Address is 328 North Woodland Street. The shelter will be open as long as needed.
No Pets will be allowed. Social Distancing will be adhered to and temperatures will be screened upon entry.
