Ada Wright Center and skate park

The Ada Wright Center wall facing the skatepark will be painted instead of the skate park itself. 

 By Casey Watts, Editor
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency working with the American Red Cross will be open at the Ada Wright Center a Red Cross Shelter.
 
If you have need for a place to go due to inclement weather or ongoing power outages, the shelter will be open at 3 p.m.
 
The Address is 328 North Woodland Street. The shelter will be  open as long as needed.
 
No Pets will be allowed. Social Distancing will be adhered to and temperatures will be screened upon entry.
 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.