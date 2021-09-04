After a small lockdown and headcount Saturday to be certain, Coffee County Sheriff confirms that no inmates are missing from Coffee County Jail.
The confusion springs from an early Saturday morning alert by VineLink.com that said that Timothy Smith, 40, had escaped from Coffee County Sheriff's Department.
Smith was picked up by CCSD as a fugitive from justice around Aug. 29 to be held and then transported to a county in Alabama, according to the sheriff.
Partin confirmed that he knew Smith and that the inmate was loaded up and transported to Alabama. Partin Saturday called the department that had extradited Smith to confirm that the inmate had arrived and was processed.
Partin said that he was making inquires with Mobile Patrol and Vinelink.com to see how the glitch happened.