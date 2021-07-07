210065630_4456513657713266_2060149755485774578_n.jpg
Coffee County Sheriff's Department announced a child is missing from the Coffee County area and possibly in the company of Ashley Wald (biological mother), Chelsea Wald (aunt) or Kollyka Wald.
 
During the investigation police have learned the child was in the Jacksonville, Fla. area.
 
Anyone with information regarding the child or any of these individuals please contact Investigator Brandon Reed at (931)-570-4191.

