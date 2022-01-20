Coffee County Sheriffs Department needs help identifying this subject. Investigators need to speak with this subject in regards to a theft in the Beech Grove area on Jan. 18.
Any information please contact Investigator Brandon Reed 931-570-4191
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Staff Writer
