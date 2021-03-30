Coffee County Sheriff's Department has warned to "expect delays if traveling Highway 41 from Exit 114 South to AEDC Road due to construction."
The announcement added that I-24 Westbound is crawling from the 117 to the 114 exits due to construction.
Avoid the area if possible.
