Coffee County Sheriff's Department has warned to "expect delays if traveling Highway 41 from Exit 114 South to AEDC Road due to construction."
The announcement added that I-24 Westbound is crawling from the 117 to the 114 exits due to construction.
 
Avoid the area if possible.

